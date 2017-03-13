Large number of priests on altar for Fr Sheeran's funeral

Priests and bishops during the funeral service for the late Fr Tom Sheeran at St Patrick's Cathedral, Toowoomba, today.

TWENTY eight priests were at St Patrick's Cathedral in Toowoomba today for the Funeral Mass for the late Fr Tom Sheeran.

Fr Sheeran died early last week in Toowoomba at the age of 81.

There were 28 priests at a funeral and a large congregation from churches across the diocese and the community. Some of his past classmates from Banyo Seminary were at the mass.

Bishop Robert McGuckin was the main celebrant for the funeral but Bishop Emeritus Bill Morris was also part of the service.

Fr Sheeran served in many areas across the Catholic Diocese of Toowoomba, including a short time as a curate in the 1970s in Warwick and parish priest at St Mary's in Warwick for 14 years to 2004.

He also served for long periods at the cathedral in Toowoomba and at Cunnamulla and Mitchell. He was very involved at Mitchell in teaching boxing to young indigenous boys and also had a love of restoring and displaying vintage cars.

Fr Kerry Costigan delivered moving and emotional words of remembrance today.

He spoke about his friendship with Fr Sheeran that had developed over the years, from class mates at Banyo Seminary through to visiting him in care as Fr Sheeran's health declined.

Fr Sheeran's brother Michael also read a family tribute recounting major events and talents from Fr Sheeran's life.