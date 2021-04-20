‘Larger than life’: School mourns loss of a ‘gentle giant’

A memorial to celebrate the life of a school principal, popular Aussie rules coach and devoted father-of-three has been organised.

A MEMORIAL to celebrate the life of Merrimac State School principal, Aussie rules coach and devoted husband and father-of-three Andrew "Shuey" Schumacher is being held on April 22 at the Broadbeach Cats AFL Club.

Believed to be in his early 40s, the "big gentle giant" died suddenly on April 14, leaving behind his wife Kate, their children Zoe, Abby and Toby and his mother Judy.

After his passing, Mrs Schumacher took to social media to share her devastating news.

"It is with a broken heart that we must share that our beloved Andrew, passed away suddenly today. We are broken but so grateful to have had him in our lives for as long as we did," Mrs Schumacher said.

"Thank you for all the well wishes. At this time we are just spending time together, coming to terms with our great loss but it means the world to us that he was so loved by so many."

Known by friends for his "larger than life character who positively affected everyone he came into contact with", Mr Schumacher was a much-loved part of the community.

Tributes have come flooding in from the Merrimac State School community, with people recalling how he would "stand at the gate and welcome the students with a big smile every morning at Merrimac and then wave them off in the afternoon."

"He will be greatly missed by the whole school community," one post read.

Another wrote: "Absolutely devastated my young boy started school at Merrimac this year and was stuck beside me scared to go into class. Mr Schumacher came over with a football and started passing it to him my son loved him and made his first day so special."

The Broadbeach Cats Masters Club paid tribute to Mr Schumacher and over the weekend held a minute's silence in his honour.

"We are saddened to hear today the passing of past senior player, current player of the Old Boys, junior coach of the club and father Andrew Schumacher," it said.

"Shoey was one the kindest people you would ever want to meet. He always put everyone else before himself and has been the backbone of our club since he walked through the door.

"If you played over 35s or over 45s Shoey was always the man who would make you feel welcome at the club new or old, he was such a great communicator and someone we all loved so much and he can never be replaced.

"Love ya mate RIP."

F45 Carrara co-owner Brad Vigus said Mr Schumacher was an outstanding guy and the close-knit gym community were devastated for his family's loss.

"He had a huge impact on the people around him. Especially in gym. He inspired so many people to be better without even knowing he was doing it," Mr Vigus said.

"One of the most genuine and caring guys I've ever meet and always had a smile on his face. You will be missed mate, you're one of a kind."

Fellow gym goer Melanie Oberman said it wouldn't be the same not seeing Mr Schumacher around the gym, "the gentle giant smashing it out, a true inspiration to so many."

"Much love and thoughts to his wife and beautiful children. Rest easy big fella."

The Griffith Uni Colleges Knights Rugby Union Club paid tribute to Mr Schumacher who played for the club a few years ago.

"He was a great guy on and off the field that will be missed by a lot of people especially his family. RIP Schuey/Ruck-rover."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with family cover funeral and other costs.

