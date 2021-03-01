‘Last chance’: Appeal over horrific road rage killing

The Funeral of road Rage shooting victim Omega Ruston at Allambe Garden of Memories at Nerang.

POLICE have today made a fresh appeal in the cold case murder investigation into the shooting death of Gold Coast father Omega Ruston, revealing they believe the people behind the killing have links to Middle Eastern crime figures and bikie gangs in Sydney.

The 32-year-old tradie was shot and killed on the side of the Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads, following a suspected road rage incident on Australia Day in 2009.

The father-of-two was leaving celebrations at North Burleigh when his ute is believed to have been cut off in traffic by a small four-door maroon sedan at Miami.

The man got into a verbal exchange with the group travelling in the maroon sedan, while both cars were driving south on the Gold Coast Highway.

Omega Ruston and his partner Courtney Kete.

Mr Ruston pulled over not far from the McDonald's restaurant at Burleigh Heads, nearby 5th Ave, around 10.25pm.

Police say before he and the other passenger got out of the ute and approached the maroon sedan, which witnesses say stopped behind Mr Ruston's ute before driving forward.

Two shots were fired from the rear passenger-side window of the maroon sedan, with one striking Mr Ruston in the stomach.

He died at the scene, even though two friends tried to save his life.

His family will address the media this morning.

Witnesses reported seeing three men inside the maroon car, who were of Middle Eastern appearance.

The scene of Omega Ruston’s murder in Burleigh Heads.

Gold Coast Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said police believe those directly involved in the 2009 shooting death were linked to Gold Coast and Sydney chapters of outlaw motorcycle gangs and Sydney Middle Eastern crime syndicates.

They say new witnesses from NSW and Queensland have come forward, and others have been identified, who hold crucial evidence relating to the shooting death.

The announcement comes after homicide detectives and Gold Coast police commenced a full review of the unsolved murder last year.

Police have been probing the case in recent months, leading to significant forensic breakthroughs in the investigation, 12 years after the death.

The breakthroughs include new DNA, fingerprint and ballistics evidence, Insp Ahearn said.

Insp Ahearn said police are also investigating a number of people as accessories after the fact to murder - a charge which carries a penalty of life behind bars.

He said officers believe people with links to Gold Coast and Sydney outlaw motorcycle gangs and Sydney-based Middle Eastern crime syndicates provided assistance to the persons of interest - helping them to cover their tracks following Mr Ruston's killing.

The grave of Omega Ruston one year after his murder.

Insp Ahearn said OMCG members and their associates in Queensland and NSW may hold crucial information, which could help solve the crime.

He called on them to come forward, saying this could be their final chance at "redemption".

"Police believe the persons directly involved in the shooting death of Omega were linked to the Gold Coast and Sydney chapters of organised crime syndicates and outlaw motorcycle gangs," Detective Ahearn said.

"Police believe that immediately after the shooting death, others with links to Gold Coast and Sydney chapters of these gangs provided assistance to the persons of interest. These persons are being investigated as accessories after the fact to murder, which is also a life imprisonment offence in Queensland.

"We are aware relationships and loyalties in these gangs change, so we are encouraging those people with information to come forward now as this may be your last chance at redemption.

"This was a horrific crime, committed on a busy road with potentially many people nearby given the Australia Day public holiday so we are further encouraging anyone in the area at the time with even the seemingly smallest piece of information to contact us."

jacob.miley1@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Last chance at redemption': Appeal over horrific road rage killing