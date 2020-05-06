Last chance for final year athletes to make the grade

HOLDING ON TO HOPE: Athletics carnivals scheduled for later in the year may get the green light to go on as restrictions slowly ease.

ATHLETICS: There is a glimmer of hope for Southern Downs athletes, with Darling Downs School Sports yet to abandon upcoming athletics carnivals.

The school, regional and state carnivals (typically held at the end of June) would be the first opportunity athletes have had to compete since coronavirus restrictions brought a halt to sport across the country.

Rogers Sports Coaching’s Bec Rogers said it had been a difficult time for the athletics community, with the uncertainty making it difficult to train.

“We know that everyone is keen to get back and we’d love to do some sessions when we can – even general fitness,” she said.

“At the start, we didn’t know how it would unfold and we didn’t want to overwhelm people when it wasn’t as important in the big scheme of things.

“There is also the fact that we wouldn’t want to et them to be doing really involved sessions if they had nothing to compete for.”

While an announcement is yet to be made on the status of the lschool athletics season, Rogers said she had received “bits and pieces” of information.

“At the moment, state schools can’t have school sport which makes it difficult,” she said.

“Darling Downs have said they would need at least six weeks notice to put a team together at trials to take to states.

“States were scheduled to go ahead in October.”

While all athletes have been affected by the inability to train and compete, senior students from schools across the region have been greatly disadvantaged during their final year.

With state and national carnivals typically held in regions outside the Downs, Rogers said many had opted to give the 2020 season their all.

“It’s so hard because some people have really progressed each year,” she said.

“Especially the senior athletes and the grade 12s, because this was their final chance.

“Last year, we had quite a few athletes who said they would wait until this year to go to states or nationals because it was too expensive to travel.

“There are at least three or four athletes who might not get the chance to give it a final crack.”

The extended break in a usually long season is one Rogers is thankful for and hopes athletes will be motivated and ready when training can resume.

“For some kids who are highly self-motivated, they would be keeping fit and healthy,” she said.

“Some of them have been doing their throwing drills and going for runs.

“Those with self-determination and drive are the ones that will come out on the other side of this better.

“It might set apart some of the kids who are really determined to succeed and do well.”