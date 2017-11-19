LAST CHANCE: Get in quick for Games tickets

GET READY: Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi is ready to cheer on the athletes.

GET READY: Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi is ready to cheer on the athletes. Daniel McKenzie

THE final major release of tickets for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games will be taking place tomorrow.

From noon Queensland time, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation will release an additional allocation of 100,000 tickets to the general public for the first time.

A total of 300,000 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis via gc2018.com/tickets.

The tickets released will be for some of the most in-demand sports, including netball, swimming and the athletics finals.

To celebrate the final major release of tickets, Australian netball captain Caitlin Bassett and leading Australian gymnast, Luke Wadsworth today gathered at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

More than 10,000 additional tickets will be released for the Netball finals and the Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics which will all be held at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

Bassett said the final major release of tickets was exciting for netball fans right around Australia.

"It's great to know that netball fans still have an opportunity to purchase tickets to the GC2018 netball competition including the preliminary matches at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre and the finals here at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre,” Ms Bassett said.

"Netball is in such a great place at the moment in Australia and we know the GC2018 netball competition is going to be hotly contested between the best nations in the world.

"It's fantastic to set foot in this world class venue today and being here only reinforces our excitement as we head towards GC2018.”

GOLDOC Chairman Peter Beattie AC said the final major release of tickets provided a great opportunity for spectators from around Australia to be part of the biggest multi-sport event in the country this decade.

"We were so pleased with the overwhelming response during the initial ticket request phase and we've been working extremely hard to make 100,000 additional tickets available by finalising venue seating plans and collating remaining ticket allocations from Games partners and Commonwealth Games Associations,” said Mr Beattie.

"Significantly, there are great tickets available to the most in-demand sports, many of which have been oversubscribed since the ticket request phase closed in May including Athletics finals, Swimming, Diving, Gymnastics Rhythmic and Artistic, Netball and the Basketball finals here on the Gold Coast.

"We know given the intimacy of our venues that there won't be a bad seat in the house at any of our sessions.”

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place on April 4-15.

Ticket prices start from as little as $20 for adults and $10 for children and includes free public transport on event day within the South East Queensland TransLink public transport network, the Cairns TransLink bus network and on the Townsville qconnect bus network when a valid event ticket is presented.

A total of 900,000 tickets have already been sold for the major event.