LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best hairdresser

YOUR VOTE SAYS VOLUMES: Who is Warwick’s best hairdresser?

THE votes are in for Warwick's best hairdresser, but the competition is currently too close to call.

Two stylists made the cut, each scoring 12 per cent of the total reader vote.

The first was Storm Lahiff of Rebel and the Gypsy.

Storm is described as "the most genuinely beautiful lady, who knows her stuff when it comes to hair and colour", by voter Mel Nowlan.

In another nomination, the salon is praised for its sustainable focus, excellent service, and reasonable prices.

Storm faces up against Chantelle Cameron from Mane Beauty Bar.

Regular client Aleesha Aldis-Friedrichs drives two hours to visit Chantelle.

"It says volumes about now only the quality of hairdresser she is but the wonderful, kind person she is," she said in a review of the salon.

"That is the kind of service that is above and beyond."

There can only be one winner, so we need your help.

Vote now for who you believe is Warwick's best hairdresser.