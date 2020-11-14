Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TOP FOUR: It’s time for Warwick to decide who they really think is the Rose City’s best real estate agent. Photo: contributed
TOP FOUR: It’s time for Warwick to decide who they really think is the Rose City’s best real estate agent. Photo: contributed
Property

LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

Jessica Paul
13th Nov 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 14th Nov 2020 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE competition for Warwick's best real estate agent has been a fierce one so far, and the top four frontrunners have now emerged in the race for the title.

First up with 18 per cent of the original vote was Tiffany Cruice at George and Fuhrmann Real Estate.

She was closely followed by Mark Mauch from Southern Downs Realty and Nicola Beggs with First National Real Estate, who each brought in 13 per cent of the vote.

Kyra Waddingham at Elders Real Estate rounded out the four finalists with 10 per cent of the vote.

With the top four decided, it's time for the Daily News' readers to have their final say.

Vote now for who you believe is Warwick's best real estate agent.

Reader poll

VOTE NOW: Warwick's best real estate agent

View Results
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Warwick’s wedding industry turned 2020 on its head

        Premium Content How Warwick’s wedding industry turned 2020 on its head

        Business The industry is showing no signs of slowing down as determination and homegrown talent receive state recognition.

        DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Premium Content DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Weather After a wet October, Warwick is again desperate for rain at less than 10 per cent...

        Wolves ready to dominate in final after spectacular season

        Premium Content Wolves ready to dominate in final after spectacular season

        Soccer The U16/17 team has lost only one game ahead of their grand final battle with St...

        Warwick fast food manager sprung growing weed in backyard

        Premium Content Warwick fast food manager sprung growing weed in backyard

        Crime The Warwick woman claimed she didn’t know she was breaking the law when she planted...