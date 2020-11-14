LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

TOP FOUR: It’s time for Warwick to decide who they really think is the Rose City’s best real estate agent. Photo: contributed

THE competition for Warwick's best real estate agent has been a fierce one so far, and the top four frontrunners have now emerged in the race for the title.

First up with 18 per cent of the original vote was Tiffany Cruice at George and Fuhrmann Real Estate.

She was closely followed by Mark Mauch from Southern Downs Realty and Nicola Beggs with First National Real Estate, who each brought in 13 per cent of the vote.

Kyra Waddingham at Elders Real Estate rounded out the four finalists with 10 per cent of the vote.

With the top four decided, it's time for the Daily News' readers to have their final say.

Vote now for who you believe is Warwick's best real estate agent.