Last day to share dignity tomorrow

DIG DEEP: Share the Dignity Southern Downs branch volunteer Lisa Brown hopes for a big finish to this month's collection.

THE August drive for the Share the Dignity campaign finishes up tomorrow.

Supporting women and young girls who are fleeing or living with domestic violence, Share the Dignity aims to collect much-needed sanitary items for use during their monthly periods.

Southern Downs branch volunteer Lisa Brown said items such as tampons and pads could be hard to afford for those in these situations.

"They have to go to extremes to manage their periods,” Mrs Brown said.

"Unlike a coat or jumper that can last a couple of seasons, a packet of pads or tampons only goes so far. That's why it's an ongoing thing.”

Access to sanitary items not only enhances hygiene for women, but also helps support their mental well-being.

"The fact that women have dignity makes them feel better and it's one less thing they have to worry about if they're looking for money or food,” Mrs Brown said.

"They have the dignity to go out and find a job or just to feel better about themselves.”

Collection points include Voyage Fitness and Centrelink in Warwick, The Gorgeous Coffee Lounge in Killarney and Maddie's Gift Gallery and Print N Copy in Stanthorpe.

An extra initiative is also running as part of this month's campaign called Yoga4Dignity.

Kate Collins from Kooyoga in Warwick will be running the session to unite people for the cause at 8am on Saturday at Voyage Fitness, 118 Palmerin St, Warwick.

"They're hoping it's going to be a big turnout and just something else to bring the community together,” she said.

Participation will cost $20 per person and tickets can be purchased at sharethedignity.com.au.