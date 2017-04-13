24°
News

Last day to tuck into favourites

13th Apr 2017 11:43 AM
OVEN FRESH: Brad Steele is all ready for Easter with his fabulous, freshly made hot cross buns.
OVEN FRESH: Brad Steele is all ready for Easter with his fabulous, freshly made hot cross buns. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH Easter just around the corner, it's finally time for those traditional favourites, hot cross buns.

Steele's Bakery has been serving them up for years and the man behind the secret recipe, Brad Steele, said they usually began making theirs about three or four weeks out from Easter.

"I don't believe in making them any earlier than that,” he said.

"They are a traditional Easter thing and that's when we should enjoy them.

"I think if they come out too early, as they do in the supermarkets, people tend to get a bit sick of them by Easter time.”

Mr Steele said he had been making three flavours this year.

"We're been baking the traditional hot cross bun, a chocolate flavour and a strawberries and cream version as well,” he said.

"They've been very popular, flying off the shelves.

"People don't usually buy them in bulk but more as they want or need them.”

Mr Steele said the buns would only be available until Thursday next week.

"We're closed for Easter, so you better get in next week to pick some up,” hesaid.

"It's a great way to get into the Easter season.”

Mr Steele said he had baked a lot of buns already.

"I'm not 100% sure how many but I reckon around 400 dozen, maybe more,” hesaid.

"All sprinkled with a little Easter magic.”

Hot cross buns were traditionally eaten on Good Friday.

The buns mark the end of Lent and the different parts of the bun have a particular meaning. The cross represents the crucifixion of Christ and the spices inside signify the spices used to embalm him at his burial.

Warwick Daily News
Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

ASHLEY Francis suffered horrific injuries to his face and skull in a workplace mishap that could have cost his life.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

The Easter Rock Swap turns 50

Jeff SMith of Brunswick Heads had his opals on show at the Rock Swap.

THE Easter Rock Swap is celebrating its 50th year

Last day to tuck into favourites

OVEN FRESH: Brad Steele is all ready for Easter with his fabulous, freshly made hot cross buns.

Easter is just around the corner and it's time for hot cross buns

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

Warwick driver on the way to Bathurst

RACING: Jamie Furness will compete in his Holden HQ at Bathurst this weekend.

Two drivers with Warwick connection to race HQ Holdens

The Easter Rock Swap turns 50

Jeff SMith of Brunswick Heads had his opals on show at the Rock Swap.

THE Easter Rock Swap is celebrating its 50th year

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!