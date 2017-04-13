Last day to tuck into favourites

OVEN FRESH: Brad Steele is all ready for Easter with his fabulous, freshly made hot cross buns.

WITH Easter just around the corner, it's finally time for those traditional favourites, hot cross buns.

Steele's Bakery has been serving them up for years and the man behind the secret recipe, Brad Steele, said they usually began making theirs about three or four weeks out from Easter.

"I don't believe in making them any earlier than that,” he said.

"They are a traditional Easter thing and that's when we should enjoy them.

"I think if they come out too early, as they do in the supermarkets, people tend to get a bit sick of them by Easter time.”

Mr Steele said he had been making three flavours this year.

"We're been baking the traditional hot cross bun, a chocolate flavour and a strawberries and cream version as well,” he said.

"They've been very popular, flying off the shelves.

"People don't usually buy them in bulk but more as they want or need them.”

Mr Steele said the buns would only be available until Thursday next week.

"We're closed for Easter, so you better get in next week to pick some up,” hesaid.

"It's a great way to get into the Easter season.”

Mr Steele said he had baked a lot of buns already.

"I'm not 100% sure how many but I reckon around 400 dozen, maybe more,” hesaid.

"All sprinkled with a little Easter magic.”

Hot cross buns were traditionally eaten on Good Friday.

The buns mark the end of Lent and the different parts of the bun have a particular meaning. The cross represents the crucifixion of Christ and the spices inside signify the spices used to embalm him at his burial.