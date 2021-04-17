Last ditch plea to keep Linda Reed’s killer behind bars

The family of murdered woman Linda Reed were devastated to learn of her killer’s sentence. Now they’ve been dealt another blow.

The family of murdered Gold Coaster Linda Reed will lobby the state parole board in a desperate bid to keep her killer behind bars after prosecutors ruled out appealing a jail sentence that could see him freed next year.

Troy James O'Meara has been in custody for more than three decades over the unrelated murder of Vanessa O'Brien, but despite being sentenced to 20 years' jail over the 1983 killing of Ms Reed last month, he could be eligible for parole as soon as next July.

Ms Reed's shattered mother Nancy Fein met with Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman this week to push for an appeal, but after consultation with prosecutors, any hopes of an appeal have been dashed.

Ms Fein declined to comment when contacted by The Courier-Mail, but it is understood the family will now lobby the parole board in a last-ditch bid to keep O'Meara behind bars.

Linda Reed’s mother Nancy Fein outside court after Troy O’Meara’s sentence last month. Picture: Dan Peled.

Before he was sensationally arrested over Ms Reed's murder in 2018 following a cold case breakthrough, O'Meara had already become eligible for parole over Ms O'Brien's death, but he had remained behind bars nonetheless.

Brett Thompson from the Queensland Homicide Victims Support Group said they would assist Ms Reed's family in any presentation to the parole board to ensure O'Meara remains in jail.

"We will try to make things as easy as we can for them in that process," he said.

Linda Reed was murdered in 1983.

O'Meara's sentence last month sparked widespread outrage, but the judgement was within the existing frameworks of legislation, where custodial sentences are served concurrently, unlike in countries like the US where life sentences are served consecutively, often keeping perpetrators behind bars for periods of 100 years or more.

Troy James O’Meara was arrested after a DNA breakthrough in 2018. Picture: Dave Hunt

In sentencing O'Meara, Justice Glenn Martin said there were many complex factors in the case, including that he was only 17 at the time, had already spent a lengthy time in custody and that another life sentence would be "excessive".

Mr Thompson said he understood Queenslanders may struggle to comprehend how O'Meara could be released after serving less than 18 months of a 20-year sentence, and urged people to lobby members of parliament.

"The sentence was right in the context of the existing laws, but it doesn't mean that people are going to be happy about it," he said.

"But if you just put your hands up in the air, nothing will ever change.

"Speak to your member of parliament, tell them you want these laws changed."

Ms Fentiman said she was "disappointed" with the outcome of the case and was working on changes to parole laws.

"I am disappointed with the outcome and can I pay my respects to the family for their long-standing advocacy and strength on this case," she said.

"We are currently looking at measures to make parole for the most serious of offenders more difficult to obtain, because the safety of Queenslanders is our top priority.

"Our Government is taking a strong stance on violent crime by reviewing the sentencing of our serious offenders.

"This review is important in preventing violent criminals from harming our communtiy and reoffending."

