FOR DAD: Why not help bring dad breakfast in bed this father’s day to thank him for all his hard work?
LAST MINUTE PLANS: How to make this Father’s Day the best

Tessa Flemming
5th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
HAVE new coronavirus regulations messed up your Father’s Day plans for tomorrow?

Even with limited gatherings back in place, these failsafe ideas are sure to make any dad’s day one to remember, with limited stress.

BOOK AT A COVIDSAFE VENUE

If you’re worried about fitting your celebration to 10 people or less, then why not try your luck at the many covidsafe restaurants and cafes still taking bookings for tomorrow.

Cherry Tree Coffee and Dining and the Stockyard Tavern and are just some of the available spots still taking places.

POP UP SHOP

Still on the hunt for the perfect gift?

Gardens Galore today is teaming up with Coopers Menswear for a pop-up in store, perfect for finding dad that new tie, shirt or more.

BREAKFAST IN BED

It may seem like a cliche but nothing shows your love for the special father figure in your life than waking up to a homemade breakfast in bed.

Check out these recipes for some inspiration.

FISHING AT LESLIE DAM

Take some time out tomorrow to learn more about your dad’s favourite hobby.

If he’s a keen fisher, why not bundle up some reels and visit one of the best dams in Southeast Queensland.

You can also take a boat out for a spin or just enjoy the scenic drive if that’s more his speed.

TAKE IN SOME SPORTS HISTORY

If your dad is an avid sports fan, why not show him the illustrious sporting fame found here in our own backyard?

The Allora Regional Sports Museum is open on Sundays from 12:30 — 4pm or can be opened with booking.

For more information, contact 0407 034 320

PICNIC WITH A GIFT BASKET

With Spring already showing up with ideal sunny conditions, why not treat dad to a picnic in the park and support local business at the same time.

A bunch of Warwick owned businesses have created the perfect gift packages that will fill both dad’s heart and stomach.

