A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested on a range of charges in Warwick.

At 9pm yesterday, police spotted the boy driving a car in Canning St and pulled him over.

He was arrested and charged with driving an unregistered and unisured vehicle, driving unlicensed and for breach of bail.

The boy was held in custody overnight to appear in Warwick Children's Court this morning.