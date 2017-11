CHARGED: A man will face court tomorrow after being charged with trespass and break and enter offences.

Marc Stapelberg

A MAN allegedly broke into a house on Grafton St last night, before jumping fences into three yards along the Warwick street.

Warwick Police said the man, who is in his mid-20s, did not steal anything and no one was home when the incident occurred.

The man was today charged with one count of break and enter and three trespass offences.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court in Toowoomba tomorrow.