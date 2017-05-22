Home invasion, 'intruders armed with machetes, knives'

A HOME invasion at Goodwindi over the weekend has led to an arrest.

Detectives have charged a man following the violent burglary that occurred yesterday morning.

It is alleged about 2.25am, three men forcibly entered a house on Marshall Street carrying a machete and two knives.

The 44-year-old resident was threatened with the machete and a search of the home was performed by the men.

The three men left the address a short time later with a number of items of property including a sum of cash.

The resident received minor injuries to his hand as a result of the incident.

Detectives charged a 24-year-old Goondiwindi man with one count each of enter dwelling with intent, robbery and deprivation of liberty.

The man is due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Police nvestigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs per day.