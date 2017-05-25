Late night party pooper slapped with $800 fine

LIGHTS OFF: Man convicted of trespassing after switching off power to a house in Clifton.

A CURIOUS incident of a blackout in the night time went before the Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

Jamie Edward Kratzmann fronted the magistrate to explain an evening in April when he trespassed on another man's property and switched off his power.

"This will be interesting,” Magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

The 27-year-old took the court back a few months, when he claims his girlfriend's ex-partner, who was responsible for the complaint, had been causing him some trouble.

"At the start of the year he slashed my tyres, I let that slide,” he said.

"He king hit me at the Show, I let that slide.”

Kratzmann said after a night of drinking and talking about the problems with mates at the pub, he walked home past the man's house in Clifton.

"He was having a party and he yelled out at me.

"So I said 'What's your problem?'

"He went inside so I turned the power off to get him to come outside.”

The Greenmount man said the two then had a "bit of a scruff” and the man called the police.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said police arrived at the address at 1am.

Sergeant Wiggan said Kratzmann entered the yard and turned the power off from the power box on the side of the house.

The court heard when the man in the residence went to check the switch, he saw Kratzmann calling out to him from the street.

"It just got to be me at the end of the night,” Kratzmann said.

"I don't want it getting to you again at the end of the night,” Mr Manthey said.

During sentencing, Mr Manthey said he wanted to have something hanging over the man's head.

Alongside an $800 fine, the man was given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Mr Manthey explained that if Kratzmann committed another offence in the next year it would terminate the bond.

"I get another crack at you for 12 months,” he said.

The magistrate said he would then be resentenced, which could result in a probation order.