Opinion: David Crisafulli right to demand health advice on borders
Opinion

Latest border debacle vindicates new leader’s demand

by Jake Thrupp
24th Nov 2020 5:04 AM
The fiasco that resulted in South Australian Premier Steven Marshall plunging his entire state into lockdown based on the lie of a COVID-infected pizza worker has merely confirmed the judgment of new Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli.

Marshall, in what has become emblematic of the response by so-called political leaders, acted on one poorly checked claim.

The claim by the pizza worker flew in the face of all the known facts the brightest minds in the world have collected on COVID-19. But that didn't stop the Premier shutting down the state.

So we should be thankful when a politician such as Crisafulli dares to ask of the Queensland Premier: Where is the health advice?

This simple but critical question was prompted last week because of health advice that could approve a decision to hold a jam-packed State of Origin match, yet deny parents the right to kiss their kids goodbye in the schoolground.

Where is the health advice that closes the Queensland border to Sydney residents?

NSW now has gone more than 28 days without any unlinked community transmission.

That was the test set by Queensland Health in August when the borders were closed.

Last Monday was the 30th day in a row, in NSW, with no unlinked cases.

Crisafulli's question deserves a sensible answer. Where is the health advice that keeps the borders shut?

Perhaps every political leader - from Prime Minister Scott Morrison down - could provide the health advice that has plunged Australia into an almost $1 trillion debt trap, to say nothing of the psychological and emotional damage done, especially to families and the young.

This is martial law masquerading as medical law.

It's a pity the South Australian Premier wasn't asked to produce verifiable proof.

David Crisafulli has made a bold and impressive start.

Jake Thrupp is a producer for Alan Jones on Sky News

 

 

 

 

More Stories

