Latest from the LNP campaign trail

Sophie Lester
| 22nd Apr 2017 6:31 PM Updated: 6:43 PM
ROAD AHEAD: LNP candidate for Southern Downs James Lister said he would be "wearing down his boots" to meet as many voters around the electorate on the campaign trail.
ROAD AHEAD: LNP candidate for Southern Downs James Lister said he would be "wearing down his boots" to meet as many voters around the electorate on the campaign trail. Sophie Lester

EVEN without an election date locked in and seemingly no contenders, the work hasn't stopped for LNP candidate for the Southern Downs James Lister.

Mr Lister said he had been travelling around the electorate non-stop since winning the party preselection six weeks ago.

"I have been getting around the electorate and as meeting as many people as I can, whether that's business people or people on the streets," he said.

"I've been wanting to find out more about their concerns which I think has better prepared me for the election and for serving the Southern Downs if I am elected.

"I also want people to get to know me and know they can approach me.

"I've learnt in this electorate it's not six degrees of separation, it's often only one and in towns like Warwick and Goondiwindi, everyone knows each other and realise their prosperity relies on working together."  

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Lister said he was taking stock of the issues that mattered most to people he was meeting on the road as he travelled around the Southern Downs.

He affirmed his commitment to being a voice for the concerns of residents of the regional electorate.

"I think people's concerns in the country are much more practical than the TV might suggest," Mr Lister said.

"Things like electricity prices and keeping them low is a major issue - for many businesses and households it is a key expense and when prices are too high that's money that then can't be spent locally to create local jobs.

"With an economy based largely around horticulture and livestock, water security is another issue important to the Southern Downs.

"Without the certainty of a water supply it's harder to make a go of the land and myself and David Littleproud will work hard to secure a better deal for irrigators in the Southern Downs."

Mr Lister said vegetation management, health and education were other key areas to further strengthen for Southern Downs voters.

"These are things that government must do and we want to ensure there's less bureaucracy and government red tape and more getting on with the job," he said.

Although One Nation and Labor are yet to put forward candidates, Mr Lister said he wasn't taking anything for granted.

"I think Lawrence Springborg's immense popularity in this electorate has had a lot to with it being a traditionally safe seat and it's up to me earn that same trust from the electorate," he said.

"I think people want to know their local member has their best interests at heart, and that's what Lawrence has done and what I intend to do.

"As a party we are ready but we know it's entirely up to the Premier to call the election.

"In the meantime, travelling has been a good way for me to learn more about the social fabric and economy of the communities around the Southern Downs."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  james lister lnp southern downs state politics warwick people

Southern Downs candidate James Lister says he's not taking anything for granted

