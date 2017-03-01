Laura Geitz gives birth to baby boy

Netballer Laura Geitz with husband Mark Gilbride has posted pictures of their first child, saying “We are so blessed to have this little man in our lives! Barney Ross Gilbride”

LAURA Geitz is officially a mum, having welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world at the weekend.

The Queensland Firebirds legend yesterday took to social media to share the exciting news that her brand new son, Barney Ross Gilbride, arrived on Saturday.

Sharing the first family photo alongside husband Mark Gilbride and their new addition with her Twitter followers, Geitz said: "We are so blessed to have this little man in our lives!"

The new parents are clearly smitten, with Geitz glowing and Gilbride grinning in the image.

Little Ross’s middle name is a tribute to Geitz’s beloved late father Ross, who passed away in 2013.

Little Ross's middle name is a tribute to Geitz's beloved late father Ross, who passed away in 2013 after he was thrown by a steer and died three days later from his injuries.

The tragedy almost saw her quit netball

The star, who is one of the country's most popular and successful players, having captained the Queensland Firebirds and the Australian Diamonds, revealed back in September that she and her husband were expecting their first child.

She has previously spoken of her father's influence and being able to her feel his continued presence fondly: "I know dad is looking down on me all the time."

While she has not yet shared any further details, Geitz, who was open about her excitement in the lead up to becoming a mum, also shared a close-up snap of the tiny bub on Instagram.