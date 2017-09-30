Law needs review, says SUA vice president

THE Shooters Union Australia has called on the Queensland government to review gun law 'grey areas'.

This comes after a 67-year-old man had more than 70 weapons seized from a property near Tenterfield on the New South Wales border.

SUA vice president David Brown said laws need to be looked at following the incident.

"It is ridiculous that a law-abiding citizen, who did not even have his weapon loaded, was penalised for defending his family in his own home when threatened by an armed intruder,” Mr Brown said.

"Any parent would have responded the same way.

"It is about time the Queensland Government cleared up any confusion surrounding this issue here so citizens know where they stand.

"Our state's law is also in dire need of review and, given the coming Queensland election, it would be helpful to know whether the Labor Government or LNP intends to act.

"Both parties need to back the everyday Australian, especially when they have done nothing wrong.”

The news comes as Australia enters the final days of the National Gun Amnesty.

Officially finishing today, residents have one last chance to hand in firearms to licensed dealers or police without penalty.

Warwick Outdoors and Sports co-owner Wayne Eastwell said the last week of the amnesty has seen an influx of weapons coming into the store.

"More and more are either being surrendered or registered to a gun licence,” Mr Eastwell said.

"A wide variety of firearms have been handed in to date, and they are still coming in.

"We're expecting a few more to come in on the final day of the amnesty.”

Warwick Outdoors and Sports is open from 8.30am-noon today for people taking advantage of the last day of the amnesty.