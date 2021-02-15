Drunk man’s racial attack outside Hungry Jack’s

A man has been told to “lay off” New Zealanders after hurling racial abuse at Hungry Jack’s staff and customers while drunk. Picture: File

"Lay off the Kiwis" was the advice a magistrate gave to a man who racially abused Hungry Jack's staff and customers while drunk.

Police found Kevin James Turner, 58, sitting on the kerb outside the Maroochydore restaurant clutching a brown paper bag containing a can of Canadian Club and a half empty bottle of red wine.

Officers were called to the Hungry Jack's on January 27 after reports a man was abusing customers as they entered the drive thru.

Police confiscated the alcohol and after questioning him they took Turner to the nearby watch house.

Police prosecutor James Allen said the store's shift manager told police Turner had attempted to enter the restaurant but she had told him they were closed to walk-in customers and only operating the drive thru.

The court heard Turner then walked around to the drive thru and was yelling at customers and was being racially abusive towards foreigners, especially New Zealanders.

The shift manager told police she felt so unsafe she had to ask staff members to stay inside while Turner remained in the car park.

Mr Allen said the shift manager informed police she had banned him from the store one month before the offence when he was being abusive towards her and a man from New Zealand.

"He was regularly abusive towards New Zealanders and foreigners in general at the store," Mr Allen said.

The court heard Turner's criminal offending began last year when he turned to alcohol after being unable to work due to ongoing shoulder problems.

Turner said he was hoping to resume work as a traffic controller in the coming weeks which would mean he would stop drinking.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to committing a public nuisance, consuming liquor on a road and trespass.

"You've run out of options in the court," magistrate Maxine Baldwin said.

"If you keep coming back for this… you're on a slippery slope."

She fined Turner $700 and told him to find a way to drink without committing offences and to "lay off the Kiwis."