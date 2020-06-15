SOMETIMES it takes adversity to bring out the best in people.

And Deb Frecklington demonstrated that yesterday as she publicly and passionately fought back against the insurgency trying to oust her from the LNP leadership.

She pointedly took aim at what termed the "backroom boys" of her party, declaring with conviction "I am not going anywhere".

Standing beside Frecklington was her deputy Tim Mander, a man who knows a thing or two about unsuccessful insurgencies, after repeatedly trying to snare the LNP leadership for himself last term.

Yet while Frecklington showed a steely side of herself that Queenslanders haven't seen before, she remains a leader under siege from powerful figures within her own party.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

The majority of MPs may still support her but there are still many sitting members as well as candidates in winnable seats who fear she is leading them to an inevitable election loss.

Frecklington's performance yesterday might have been among her best since she won the leadership in 2017 but what was missing was a mea culpa or an acknowledgement of any kind that she must do better for the LNP to have a hope.

Polling continues to show that Queenslanders are unimpressed by Frecklington.

Candidates are repeatedly coming across this when they're canvassing for voter support.

This will likely turn out to be yet another ill-fated LNP coup, particularly given it was led from outside the party room.

But if Frecklington can't find a winning formula soon, her next passionate contribution may turn out to be a concession speech.

Originally published as Leader stands up, but is it too little too late