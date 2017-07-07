20°
Leader steps down with pride

Sophie Lester
| 7th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Mayor Tracy Dobie with outgoing Warwick Lions president Con Lo Giudice.
Mayor Tracy Dobie with outgoing Warwick Lions president Con Lo Giudice.

IT'S the end of an era for the Warwick Lions.

Long-serving president Con Lo Giudice has stepped down from his role in the top job, a position he has held on three separate occasions.

"It's been an exciting year for me as the now past president of the Lions Club,” Mr Giudice said.

"This is the club I've been a proud member and serving for the last 15 years, and for me this has been one of the best years as we have honoured the 100 years since the birth of the Lions International, started in 1917 by Chicago businessman Melvin Jones.

"In my presidency, we have been able to raise and give to local community groups the sum of $26,764.”

The Rose City club held their changeover dinner on June 25, with John Griffith stepping into the presidency for the coming term.

Like Mr Giudice, this is the third time Mr Griffith will serve in the role - evidence of the club's need for younger members to join.

"My wife Halina and I joined the Lions Club seven years ago when we retired to Warwick from Brisbane,” he said.

"We had always enjoyed helping people and wanted to do something to give back to the community and keep our minds fit.

"A lot of the members have been there for a long time and as our club is made up of older people it's usually just a matter of people stepping aside and letting others take over for a little while.

"We've done a lot of great fundraising for a small club but we would love to see new members coming through.”

Mr Griffith said anyone interested in joining Warwick Lions should phone Heather Shillings on 0407638240.

Topics:  lions club warwick community warwick lions warwick people

