League lures more women with coaching clinics

PATRON OF THE CLUB: Killarney junior Steph Hancock, patron for the Warwick Cowboys women’s team, will be an inspriation heading into the inagural season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Once a sport only played by men, the changing attitudes towards women in league continue to have a positive influence on the game across regional communities.

Leading into the inaugural Toowoomba Rugby League women’s football season, the NRL will host a coaching clinic for women wanting to improve their skills and techniques.

For NRL game development officer Jason Fairleigh the opportunity to impart knowledge of the game onto eager participants is one he is looking forward to.

“We’re trying to get more women playing the game, and there’s definitely a lot more who are interested in doing it,” he said.

“If we can put these coaching clinics on and help improve their skills, that’s what we’re after.

“It’s open to anyone who wants to play or learn, not just those who are already involved in a team.”

The two-hour session led by Fairleigh and fellow regional development officer Richard Dugdale will primarily focus game-like scenarios the Warwick Cowboys women will be able to use in games.

“We’ll be going through tackle techniques, game-based scenarios, kicking – all facets of league which you need to know,” he said.

“The more coaching people come to, the more of these we can put on to increase knowledge.

“Especially with inexperienced players, if they come down, they can get taught proper tackle techniques and things they may not know.”

Anticipating at least 30 women will attend the session, it’s an opportunity for women to quash any fears they may have about getting involved in the game.

“The biggest fear people may have is getting tackled but that can be overcome by building up confidence,” he said.

“I find with a lot of players, if they learn the correct ways at training, they’ll be more confident on game day.

“It’s coming to training, having a good attitude and being willing to learn – it makes it a lot easier to coach.”

The coaching clinic will start at 5.45pm at Collegians field with a meet and greet, followed by two hours of training.

Those wanting to get involved in the free session are encouraged to head down.