LEAGUE OF ITS OWN: Stanthorpe carnival brings town to life

The 2021 Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival proved a blazing success for the region, drawing hundreds of spectators and an even bigger water donation.

Alongside hosts Stanthorpe Gremlins and visitors Redlands, three teams from Wattles Warriors and the Collegians U15s side took the field at Sullivan Oval on Saturday.

Hundreds of spectators hit Stanthorpe for the action-packed day of sport, with the Redlands club bringing an enormous 32,000L water donation with them.

Gremlins president Roger O’Brien said the carnival was the perfect comeback for the club and their town after a decimated 2020 season.

“We’ve had a nervous start because we didn’t know whether the kids or their mums and dads would want to come back, but it was a very successful day and we’re so appreciative,” O’Brien said.

“The water drive was massive, and there’s obviously huge financial benefits for the club and community as well, with a lot of players coming up Thursday or Friday night to spend the weekend here.”

Redlands4Stanthorpe organiser Troy Colley and his team collected about 32,000L of water, which was donated to the Stanthorpe community at the Saturday carnival. Picture: Redlands4Stanthorpe

Seventeen games of rugby league were played with teams from U6 to opens, along with exhibition matches featuring the Gremlins’ Old Boys and their new open ladies’ league tag side.

Event organiser Troy Colley said was the biggest crowd he’d seen at the field in more than 30 years.

“It was such a great day and so many people came out to see it, and the whole event went down so well,” Colley said.

“There was a great standard of football played all day, from the U7s right through to the opens and the Old Boys exhibition match.

“It was just great to see the town appreciated, and it was a good eye-opener for everyone who got out there.”

For more information on Stanthorpe Gremlins’ 2021 season, head to their Facebook page.