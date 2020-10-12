Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Image Of A Yellow L-Plate On White Car , Indicative Of A Learner Driver. Picture: iStock
Image Of A Yellow L-Plate On White Car , Indicative Of A Learner Driver. Picture: iStock
Breaking

Learner driver, 17, crashes car into truck in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-OLD learner driver was driving without a guardian when she crashed her car into a stationary truck in South Gladstone last night.

Emergency services were called to Oaka Lane and Short St at 12.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the teenage girl was driving two fifteen-year-old passengers when she crashed a Mitsubishi Outlander into a 'tip truck'.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated three patients on scene, and all declined transport to hospital.

She said one of the occupants had a very minor abrasion on their lower leg.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no one has been charged yet.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA GALLERY: 50+ photos that captured the 2020 Warwick Cup

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 50+ photos that captured the 2020 Warwick Cup

        Whats On From the most fashionable to the biggest partygoers, here are the photos you can’t miss from the 2020 race day.

        Motorist dies after truck, car collide

        Premium Content Motorist dies after truck, car collide

        News Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one motorist and...

        Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Premium Content Queensland businesses ‘won’t hire’ new staff

        Employment Small businesses in Queensland fear hiring new staff

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites