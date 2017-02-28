Learning through play at East School

THROUGH play, children learn about themselves and their environment and that's the idea behind Warwick East School's playgroup.

Teacher Chontelle Bruton said playgroup was an opportunity for parents, caregivers, children and babies to meet in a relaxed environment to play.

"Here at Warwick East we provide a supportive, safe environment to stimulate interactions and learning through play,” she said.

"It's an opportunity for children to build resilience and gain social confidence.”

Various indoor activities take place every week.

"We take part in craft, music, stories, painting, play dough, and creative play,” she said.

"Outdoors, the children enjoy playing on the Prep play equipment, in the cubby houses and sandpit, and finding their way through the obstacle course.”

There is also a weekly visit to the library where children can borrow a book for the week.

Playgroup is at the Warwick East School Prep precinct, is free to attend and is held every Thursday of the school term from 8.50am-11am.

It's open to children aged 0-5 years and parents and carers are required to stay with the child or children.

Enrolment forms can be collected from the school office or the playgroup room.