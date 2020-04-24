Legacy centre honours army engineers with latest project

COMING SOON: Amiens History Association president Roger Willis on the construction site of the new Bailey bridge at the Amiens Legacy Centre.

THE new footbridge at the Amiens Legacy Centre will be more than just a connection path between the main site and the carpark.

The bridge will commemorate the Australian engineers during the First World War and strengthen the friendship bond between Amiens in France and the soldier settler monument here in the Granite Belt.

Amiens History Association president Roger Willis said the bridge will be a sister bridge to one that is being built in France.

“It is both a visual and practical thing that represents the connection of our two countries,” Mr Willis said.

The centre will welcome its new Bailey style bridge as early as next week, with Mr Willis and wife Colleen working tirelessly on the production.

“It will be a very attractive bridge made from iron bark,” Mr Willis said.

“The Bailey bridge was a demountable bridge used in the Second World War,” Mrs Willis said.

“Although we are commemorating engineers from the First World War, this bridge was the most suitable as it is very significant to the Australian Army engineers.”

The new addition will be accessible to the public once completed, but Mr Willis said it may be used for ‘a good year or so’ before it is properly revealed.

“That is just the way the world is at the moment,” he said.

“We can’t get people together to celebrate the opening of the bridge during this time.

“People will be crossing the bridge every day, but we are hoping to do an official reveal once all of this is over.”

As for when that will be remains uncertain, but Colleen said when it does happen they hope the Governor-General will make an appearance.

“He has shown interest in attending so when we get the go ahead to hold that we will,” Mrs Willis said.