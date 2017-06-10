Legal service helps survivor win court battle

WHEN Catherine realised she needed to leave her abusive partner, she turned to Women's Legal Service Queensland for help.

The regional resident told NewsRegional her life would have been very different without WLSQ's support.

Catherine could not afford a lawyer so she needed guidance to help her self-represent when applying for a domestic violence protection order.

Her estranged husband breached that order four times and even tried to take out a DVO on Catherine.

"I felt defeated when I received his application for a protection order against me,” she said.

"I had no legal background and did not know the Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act.

"Through the Women's Legal Service helpline I received so much help and advice that I decided to represent myself and contest my ex-husband's application for a protection order against me.”

WLSQ helped Catherine prepare her case and she was ultimately successful in having her abuser's DVO rejected.

"They were extremely knowledgeable, helpful and understanding,” she said.

"My caseworker made a point to contact me the morning of the court case and answered some very important questions that particular morning.

"Women's Legal Service assisted me in fighting for my livelihood and survival. Without it I would have been in debt for many thousands of dollars.”

