Legume crowned in competition

Jonno Colfs
| 2nd May 2017 4:13 PM
Legume takes $2000 prize.
Legume takes $2000 prize. Contributed

IT'S official, Legume is number one and thanks to the love of the community, the town's rural fire brigade is now $2000 richer.

On Monday Legume was announced the winner of the Crown Your Town competition, run by Now Finance, and the man behind the original entry, David Braybrooke, couldn't be happier.

"I found at about 4.45pm on Monday,” Mr Braybrooke said.

"The company called me and let me know Legume had won and they would be contacting my charity of choice, the Legume Rural Fire Brigade, to arrange payment of the winnings.

"The staff had sent me an email late last week showing that we had moved to the top of the voting polls, so I had my fingers crossed we'd finish on top, which we did.”

Mr Braybrooke, who lives in Sydney, said his mother lived in Legume.

"I was visiting her and had seen the competition on Facebook and told her about it,” he said.

"She wanted to enter so I set it all up and promoted it all over my Facebook page.

"It was all done for the fire station and the community.

"We were up against a good spread of towns from all over Australia, and Legume was by far the smallest town in the competition, so the support to get us to number one has just been fantastic.”

Now Finance Managing Director Richard Blumberg said the company had wanted to create a social media campaign that involved giving back to an Australian community.

"With the Crown Your Town campaign, we focused on smaller communities and towns around the country and donated $2000 to the winner's charity of choice.”

Legume Rural Fire Brigade member David Callaghan said the group was blown away by the news.

"We're so grateful, especially for the support of the local community and everyone who voted for us,” he said.

"It's going to help us so much, we've got a lot of costs that we need to look after. It's great for the whole Legume community as well, thanks for all the support.”

