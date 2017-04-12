Legume in running for $2000 prize

IF ONE man has his way, Legume could be crowned the best town around.

David Braybrooke, who is staying in Legume, is one of five finalists in a Crown Your Town competition, and is in the running for the major prize of $2000.

If Mr Braybrooke's entry is successful, his prize will go to help the Legume Rural Fire Brigade.

"I saw the competition on Facebook,” he said.

"And I think that Legume is a really lovely little town and decided to enter.

"I had to answer a few simple questions and write a small 70 word blurb on why Legume is the best.”

Mr Braybrooke said he found out a few days ago his entry had been selected as one of the top five.

"All of the five finalist's responses are online, and people can read all the entries and vote.

"So I've taken to social media to let everyone and know and get them to vote for Legume.”

Mr Braybrooke said he chose Legume Rural Fire Brigade as the recipient because they don't get a lot of government support.

"They do most of their own fundraising,” he said,

"It's an essential service, they do a lot of hard work putting themselves in danger and I thought they'd be worthy of the prize.”

To vote for Legume and help their rural fire brigade, go to nowfinance.com.au/ crown-your-town-legume- nsw/