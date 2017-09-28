Lending a hand at the Games

TOP JOB: Warwick massage therapist Chris Costello will be putting her skills to use as a volunteer in the Commonwealth Games next year.

TOP JOB: Warwick massage therapist Chris Costello will be putting her skills to use as a volunteer in the Commonwealth Games next year. Sophie Lester

NOT all who signed on to volunteer at the Commonwealth Games were so lucky, but it seems Chris Costello has the magic touch.

The Warwick massage therapist was chosen to be one of 1800 medical staff on board for the Gold Coast event next year.

Mrs Costello has spent years volunteering locally and growing her business Wot Knots.

She was thrilled to be selected for the Games.

"I'm really excited, the opportunity to work with international athletes is incredible,” she said.

"I had kept an eye on the volunteer pool and put my name down at the beginning of the year.

"I had the interview in June and then just got the email a couple of weeks ago confirming I'd been accepted.

"I was drawn to it just for the experience of being there; it's so close to home you'd be mad not to get involved.”

Mrs Costello said she would be based in the athletes village, but would have to wait for her orientation in November to find out more about the big event.

"I do know a few other people from Warwick who have put their names down but we'll likely be in different areas,” she said.

"I don't think I'll be able to take any family either, but it's probably good that I'm on my own because it forces me to get involved with other people.

"You can always learn more from other people.”

With a medical background, Mrs Costello also works as a specimen collector at Sullivan Nicolaides, dividing her time between the pathologist and her at-home business.

She completed her massage qualifications in 2008 and drew inspiration from her lecturer when naming Wot Knots.

"My lecturer made a flippant remark about 'what knots?' and when she said that she looked at me and just said 'that would be a great name for a business',” Mrs Costello said.

"I decided to stick with it but I found there already was a business with that spelling so I went with Wot Knots.

"I really love both of my jobs and work part-time at each.

"I had been really drawn to massage and have since volunteered in sports. I suppose I was thrown into it a bit with three sons.

"I've been volunteering with the Warwick Cowboys as one of their first aid officers and strappers for about four years now, and have done other events like the Women's Masters in hockey.”

Despite her involvement in sporting clubs, Mrs Costello said she hadn't always been a huge fan, though she admitted she does enjoy watching swimming and diving.

She said she was looking forward to working with a wide variety of clients when the Commonwealth Games finally arrive in April.

"It's such a huge thing for our whole country,” Mrs Costello said.

"The experience is going to be wonderful.”