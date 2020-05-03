Leslie Dam throws tourism industry a lifeline

ON THE ROCKS: Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Caroline and Adam Bennett say the Dam’s reopening could be their life support throughout the tough winter season.

SOUTHERN Downs tourism businesses say today’s eased coronavirus restrictions couldn’t have come soon enough, with many just keeping their heads above water.

The Queensland Government reversing their ban on non-essential travel within a 50km radius, along with recreational water activities, led water services company Sunwater to reopen Leslie Dam to the public.

For Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Adam and Caroline Bennett, the change could prove lifesaving for their small family business.

“It has been pretty bad for us, and I would assume a lot of other businesses as well,” Mr Bennett said.

“The camping hasn’t been approved as yet, but hopefully having a few people on the dam they’ll still be needing a bit of bait, supplies, drinks, and that sort of thing.

We’ll still have our shop open and operating with social distancing rules to provide those.”

Mr Bennett added that like many other tourism and accommodation businesses across the region, being closed over the busiest period of the year has proved devastating financially.

“We missed out on Easter unfortunately, which is the biggest one for us, so missing out on that this year was very sad,” he said.

“Now we’re coming into winter where things die off drastically, so it’s not going to be a good year.

“Lucky for us, we still have a few permanent (residents) in the park, so that’s helped things tick over.”

The tourist park owners said while social distancing remained the most important, they hoped Southern Downs residents would squeeze in a visit to the dam before the bitter winter period

“I think everyone’s done the right thing and stayed at home, and as hard and mundane as that’s been, there’s a lot of people looking to get out on the dam and break that monotony,” Mr Bennett said.

“We of course need to remain vigilant and it isn’t over yet, and we still need to keep that distance.

“Any day and any time soon they can lift the camping ban would be brilliant – if it does last until spring, it’s going to hurt real bad and it’s just out of our hands.”