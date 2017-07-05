Leslie Park gets a dose of Pokemon Go

ON THE MAP: The Leslie Park Centenary Memorial Gates have had an upgrade of sorts, becoming a gym in the popular Pokemon Go game.

THE worldwide gaming phenomenon that is Pokémon Go is undergoing a major upgrade and facelift, and the good news for local fans is that Warwick doesn't miss out.

The upgrade was announced recently by app developer Niantic Inc, which said it would be adding new features via free updates to keep the fanbase engaged.

They say the popular application will have, "Dynamic new ways for trainers to play and explore together”. This will include changes such as revamped gyms and a "brand new cooperative group gameplay feature.”

The game, is a "free to play, location based, augmented reality game.” In non-technical language that means it is a mobile game that uses a mobile device's global positioning system to locate and catch and "virtual” Pokémon which appear on the phone's screen.

Local Pokémon players have noticed during the recent update to the game that there are additional gyms being added in the Warwick CBD including the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates.

Gyms are places where Pokémon Go players will congregate and "battle” each other with Pokémon they have previously caught. Other gyms in Warwick include the Condamine River Flood advisory sign, St Mary's Church and the Jackie Howe monument

Local trainer Joshua Gale, 9, comes from a household of Pokémon fans and has been playing Pokémon games for as long as he can remember.

"I really like the fact that Pokémon Go gets you out from in front of the TV and walking around,” Josh said.

"It's great too because local places and buildings are used as gyms so you get to learn about them while you play too.”

One thing about Pokémon that mum likes are that even though the Pokémon "battle” they only faint if they lose. It is not a killing game” Josh also said.

Niantic stated "Pokémon Go has been downloaded more than 750 million times to date, and it currently boasts 65 million monthly players. .”

A Pokémon spokesperson, identified only as "Ash” stated that they were not aware of the recent controversy around plans to shift the Leslie Memorial gates however, since they were now a Pokémon Gym, he warned anyone against tampering with them. Particularly if a large Pikachu takes up residence there. "I hear being thunder shocked by one is pretty savage. "