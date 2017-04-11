25°
News

Less than 48 hours left to get FREE Hoselink kit!

11th Apr 2017 9:00 AM
Don't miss out on this reely great deal!
Don't miss out on this reely great deal!

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU'VE got less than 48 hours to take advantage of our reely great digital subscription offer that sends you home with a FREE hoselink kit.

Get a free 15m Hoselink Retractable Hose Reel when you take out a 12-month unlimited digital subscription to our news site.

The deal is valued at $440 but you pay just $199.

On top of unlimited access to our website, you get The Courier Mail+ (or The Daily Telegraph+ for NSW) and The Washington Post.

Choose your fave.
Choose your fave.

If you're the non-committal type, we've got you covered too. We're also offering a six-month subscription to all of the above and you'll get a FREE Ned Kelly Starter Kit including a 7-function spray gun. The deal is worth $150, you pay just $99!

But you've only got until midnight Wednesday to get this cracker deal - so get in now before it's too late!

Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604 for more information and to subscribe. 

News Corp Australia

Topics:  gardening hoselink

Decades of opera beauty

Decades of opera beauty

Vineyard to host silver anniversary of popular event

Early taste of winter for the Rose City

WINTER WARMERS: A cold snap dropped the temperature in Warwick to 3.4 degrees - 8 degrees below the April average - overnight.

Warwick shivers as mercury plummets

Pauline Hanson calls for boycott of halal Easter eggs

“Go and buy some non-halal Easter eggs and chocolate,”

Less than 48 hours left to get FREE Hoselink kit!

Don't miss out on this reely great deal!

Offer ends midnight Wednesday!

Local Partners

Decades of opera beauty

Vineyard to host silver anniversary of popular event

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Tough day at the office for the Water Rats

WATER RATS YOUNG GUNS: Warwick Water Rats young guns (front, from left) Nathan Walker, Darcy Meek, Tom Winter, Joseph Levick, (back) Jacob Wilton-Johnson, Jared Fearby and Jonny Winter.

Rats down in rugby but now have day of home games in fortnight

Crowds come early for picnic basket day at Killarney

BASKET DAY: Tahlia, Beau, Mell, Hayley and Barry Utz from Gatton arrive early for the Killarney Gem of the Downs Picnic Basket Day at Melrose.

Large numbers come early today to Killarney Picnic Basket Day

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Swan Creek

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom open plan home wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage of the panoramic...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!