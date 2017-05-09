20°
Second charge in two weeks for Southern Downs man

Jonno Colfs
| 9th May 2017 9:37 AM
Warwick police station and courthouse.
Warwick police station and courthouse. Molly Glassey

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Tannymorel man is due to face court for a second drink-driving charge in three weeks.

The man was pulled over by Warwick Traffic Branch at 10.05pm on Saturday night in Willow St, Killarney.

Police say he failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Warwick station where he allegedly returned a positive blood alcohol concentration of .174.

This comes after the man was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Freestone Creek Rd on April 11.

On this occasion police say the man had a BAC of 0.094.

The man is due to face Warwick Magistrates Court for both charges on June 7.

 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick crime

Southern Downs sewers to be smoke tested

If you see smoke rising from Stanthorpe's sewers later this month, don't be alarmed.

You might see smoke rising from the sewers later this month

Second charge in two weeks for Southern Downs man

Warwick police station and courthouse.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Tannymorel man is due to face court again

