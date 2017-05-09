Second charge in two weeks for Southern Downs man

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Tannymorel man is due to face court for a second drink-driving charge in three weeks.

The man was pulled over by Warwick Traffic Branch at 10.05pm on Saturday night in Willow St, Killarney.

Police say he failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Warwick station where he allegedly returned a positive blood alcohol concentration of .174.

This comes after the man was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Freestone Creek Rd on April 11.

On this occasion police say the man had a BAC of 0.094.

The man is due to face Warwick Magistrates Court for both charges on June 7.



