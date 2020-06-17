Menu
LEST WE FORGET: While Inglewood Anzac Day marches like this one in 2019 remain strong, Mr Smith fear the next generation may forget the legacy. Photo: Gwenda Mould
News

LEST WE FORGET: Call for WWII past to be commemorated

Tessa Flemming
17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
BRYAN Smith’s dad, like many other Inglewood veterans, made the ultimate commitment to his country when he went off to fight in World War II.

But without recognition, Mr Smith fears their stories could be forgotten by the small town.

Inglewood has nothing to recognise the service of the returning soldiers, but Mr Smith is hoping to change that.

He is leading the charge in a campaign to receive funding for a returned soldiers’ memorial wall in Inglewood memorial park.

“The park only has the soldiers that deceased in the war itself and nothing here about people that signed on,” he said.

“Most from 1944-45 have passed on now and we know nothing about them.

“The thing is the next generation may not even recognise those fellas that went to the war and came home in the same respect to those that fell over there in the war.”

Mr Smith’s own father, a rat of Tobruk, never shared his war past with his son.

Records muddled the Inglewood servicemen signing up in Warwick, Stanthorpe and Toowoomba and Mr Smith hoped a wall could definitively record the memory of all vets.

“Anyone could put up a memorial plate. It doesn’t matter where their grandparents registered, as long as they lived in Inglewood,” he said.

Mr Smith is seeking out interested parties and can be contacted on 46 521 255 or bhsmith461@bigpond.com.

