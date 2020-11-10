LEST WE FORGET: Youth take on Remembrance Day legacy

AS WARWICK pays tribute to the ultimate sacrifice this Remembrance Day, the saying ‘we will remember them’ will find new significance with younger residents.

Warwick High students will tomorrow speak at a Remembrance Day service for the first time.

Warwick RSL Sub-branch president John Skinner said the move was about getting the younger generation more involved in the service,

“For many years, as long as I can remember, we’ve selected war veterans or ex-servicemen or women but this year, we wanted to do something attuned to the younger people,” he said.

“At the 2018 Anzac Day dawn service we had a lass speak and her speech was something we’d never heard before.

“It wasn’t about statistics, it wasn’t about the war as such, it was her personal take on what Anzac means to her

“It was such a good speech it knocked us off our feet, almost.”

The new tradition would rotate around all five Warwick high schools and the Warwick cadets, with hopes it will inspire the younger generations.

The move comes as smaller sub-branches across Queensland die out, such as the Yangan Emu Vale branch.

“Fortunately out there, we still have people to conduct the memorial services but in time, those people can no longer do it and there’ll be no one out there run those services,” Mr Skinner said.

“There’ll be nobody there to look after benefits, pensions, welfare and so on.

“As our numbers decrease, it comes to our community to run those services and hopefully the kids already involved in Anzac in 10 or 15 years take over.”

Coronavirus restrictions would also be in place tomorrow, with a sign-in register and social distancing measures.

The service starts at 10.30am at Leslie Park.

