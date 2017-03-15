Let's call the whole thing off: Inglewood Show cancelled

GLORIOUS DAY OUT: Kahlia Williamson, 13, from Stanthorpe High with Glorious Enterprise at the Inglewood Show. Photo Toni Somes / Warwick Daily News

THE Inglewood Show scheduled for this weekend has been called off.

Inglewood Show Society president Philip Clark said it was a tough decision to cancel the event, but said heavy rainfalls left them with no choice.

"We've had about 127mL of rain here in Inglewood,” Mr Clark said.

"Originally we called off the campdraft because we were worried about the safety of the horses and riders on the grounds.

"We were also having problems with getting trucks in to deliver cattle.

"We realised we would have to cancel the showjumping and other horse events for the same safety concerns.

"We'd left it until this morning to make the decision but as the forecast wasn't letting up we decided it was best to call the whole show off.”

Mr Clark said despite the hard choice to cancel the show, the rain was welcomed by the community.

He said the campdraft would be postponed until the Easter weekend on April15 and 16, and details of other events would be finalised in the coming weeks.

"It was a very difficult decision to make because the committee and everyone had put in so much work beforehand,” Mr Clark said.

"But everyone said 'we'll take the rain first' because we could have been in for a very long, hard winter if we didn't get it.

"We wanted to let people know early - we didn't want to get to a day or two out where people had committed to coming out only for us to cancel right before they're leaving.

"We'll definitely have the campdraft on the Easter Saturday and Sunday and hopefully we'll be in for a real bush weekend with the working dogs, quick shears and some of the other events.”