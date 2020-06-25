LET’S DANCE: Warwick formals get the green light

ARTY TIME: 2020 Scots PGC students may finally be allowed a cardinal formal like 2019’s Rose Dearden and Jonny Winter.

WARWICK year 12 students have rejoiced over news that school formals are back on the cards for 2020.

The announcement comes after Education Minister Grace Grace made the social media post Wednesday afternoon.

At Warwick Christian College, principal Carmelo Rubio said the confirmation had allowed the college to kickstart plans, including learning their dance steps.

“There were some very excited and relieved students but we were working on the assumption it would be in the all clear already,” Mr Rubio said.

“I felt fairly confident, as we have already done so well in Australia, that if we had to push it later into the year it would happen. ”



When the formal goes ahead, at this stage in the last week of term three, it will the biggest yet.

“ We only started having senior formals five years ago and this will be the biggest cohort going through,” Mr Rubio said.

“We’re lucky in that we’re a smaller school and don’t have 200, kids but 15 kids, their partners and 10 staff, I don’t think we’re looking at an overly crowded event.”

At Scots PGC, the go ahead for their Cardinal was a step back to ‘normal’, according to Deputy Principal Richard Dobrenov.

“Yesterday’s announcement by the Education Minister is an important one in attempting to restore a semblance of normality,” he said.

“Both staff and students will be excited as a sense of balance returns during what have been unprecedented times. The Cardinal … is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the first of our rites of passage through the school.”

He also applauded year 12’s for staying strong through a bumpy year,

“Remember that this year’s Year 12 cohort was the first to start Prep early, they are the trialists for the move to ATAR and are the first cohort to sit external public exams in Queensland in over forty years,” he said.

“The resilience that they have shown throughout … has galvanised them as a tight-knit group. Every one of them has looked at this year as an opportunity to thrive rather than simply survive.”

In her statement, MP Grace Grace said the go ahead was due to Queensland’s adherence to coronavirus regulations