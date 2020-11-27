Let’s make the Price right for Ray

Parramatta Eels legends band together to help Ray Price in cancer battle

Parramatta Eels stars from the 1980s have united to try and raise $100,000 to help champion Ray Price in his cancer battle.

Eric Grothe, Mick Cronin, Steve Ella, Mark Laurie, David Liddiard, Brett Kenny, Peter Wynn, Graeme Atkins and Terry Leabeater are being involved in fundraisers and memorabilia auctions to help cover Price's growing medical bills.

So far, fans and mates of Price have raised nearly $32,000 through a donation platform.

Price, 67, has been forced to quit his job as a Gold Coast bus driver as he and wife Sandy both battle cancer. The pair had life-threatening melanomas and underwent chemotherapy this year.

While currently in remission, Eels teammates who won premierships in 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1986 have rallied around to help Price financially.

Ray Price’s teammates are rallying around him and his wife as they battle cancer. Picture: NRL Photos.

"Ray has fallen on hard times. He and Sandy have melanomas and have been treated," Grothe said. The treatment is going well and they're in remission.

"But that all costs a lot of money so we're getting together and combining to help out and get some cash to relieve things for him. We are all going to chip in and help out wherever we can.

"Pricey has given so much to the Eels and this is an opportunity to give something back. We'd like to raise as much as possible, obviously, and there is around $30,000 there already. It's been a great response.

"We would love $100,000 - that would help with all issues Ray and Sandy have gone through and all the hospital bills. Ray had to let go of his bus driving job.

"It's good to do something for someone like Pricey. He was a leader. We all know what Pricey was like when he played. It looked like he was half dead and would then get up and make another tackle or run. It inspired us."

The Parramatta Eels are also assisting the cause.

Grothe and Liddiard met on Thursday to map out some plans, which will include a golf day at Cabramatta next February or March.

"The initiative came from a fellow called Andrew Eagleston, who has been a Parramatta supporter and sponsor," Grothe said. "It will all be governed by Andrew."

Ray Price and wife Sandy are in remission, but still struggling financially after their treatment. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Wynn added: "I don't think there has been anyone who has contributed more to Parramatta's on-field success than Ray Price. He was there for every major win by the Eels.

"He arrived in 1976 and went through until 1986 and was part of so many grand finals and much of the club's success. Ray has to be held in the highest esteem and regard by all players and fans.

"Ray has hit tough times so helping would be a small way for fans to repay him for what he did for the club. He was the backbone of Parramatta - don't ever think he wasn't. This is the least we can do for him."

Grothe hopes Men of League may also assist.

