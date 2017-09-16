Let's talk about sex

IF YOUR partner is showing a lack of interest when it comes to the bedroom, the answer may be scientific.

Britain's third National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles for the BMJ Open, found that woman are more likely to lose interest in sex than males in relationships over a year.

The study involved 4839 men and 6669 women between the ages of 16 and 74.

It found 15% of sexually-active men and 34.2% of sexually-active women are found to have waning interest in night-time delights.

That number peaked for men between the ages of 35-44 (17.2%) and woman aged between 55-64 (38.8%).

Interest rose for those who had engaged in sexual activity prior to the survey (3-4 acts in the month beforehand), with just 12.4% of men and 33.8% of women found to have a lack of interest.

That number rose to 20.7% of men and 42.9% of women who said they hadn't been involved in sexual activity in the kead-up to the study.

Interestingly, the study also determined that couples who 'find it easy to talk about sex' were more likely to report a higher interest in sex than thsoe that don't.