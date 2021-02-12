Menu
The Welcome to Country at Australia Day in the Arena at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on January 26, 2021. (The Advertiser/ Morgan Sette)
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Australia Day rebuttle - Pt III

John Ibbotson, Lawrence
12th Feb 2021 9:06 AM
Thank you Max Crus (Feb 9) for your kind words and comments on a possible date for Australia Day, along with a little bit of cynicism at the end.

But the criteria, which are essential for the day being celebrated, have to be based on factors which include being raceless, colourless and timeless. Both Governor Phillip and Eddie Mabo along with many other options do not meet these criteria.

26/1/49 does. It wasn’t an instantaneous magic wand, but it was, and is, a good foundation.

Progress has constantly been achieved since then and will continue doing so. It will not be a bump-less ride, but will include the adding and subtracting “rules”, to ensure it is a level playing field for everyone.

And if the Aboriginals don’t want to be Australians, then the whole exercise is pointless, isn’t it? But I suspect they do, as long as all Australians are equal.

At the Macquarie Lighthouse bicentennial in 2018 the elder giving the welcome to the country made a positive and significant remark. He said: “Welcome to my country; Welcome to your country; Welcome to our country”.

It was a remarkable comment.

Unfortunately, at present, the bumps are getting bumpier, not smoother. But that’s another story.

In the meantime, Max keep tasting (or in my case swilling) the current vintages and you will find that most of them are better than their predecessors, and even if they’re not, who cares?

John Ibbotson

Lawrence

