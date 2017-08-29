Letter: Council making the tough decisions

THE future of our region and our economic and financial security depends on Council making tough decisions.

While some are not easy and may cancel-out deals or arrangements put in place in the past, others have seen certain groups or individuals given advantage or preferential treatment over others.

Decisions of this Council must be for the good of the majority. Council must innovate and, where appropriate, question the status quo. The future success and prosperity of the Southern Downs depends on it.

Our community cannot go backwards as has been the case for too long.

Past indecision, failure to resolve long-standing issues and avoiding financial realities left our Council in a challenging position. This Council inherited a $32.5 million debt and the unenviable position of being on a State Government financial "watch list".

I am able to report to you that, while the Southern Downs remains on that watch list, our financial sustainability is improving as a direct result of tough decisions made by this Council.

In the past 16 months (over two budget years), SDRC has:

 reduced debt from $32.5 million to $23.7 million;

 delivered budget surpluses for the first time since amalgamation; and

 been directly involved in bringing 420 new jobs to the region, representing over $100 million in investment.

New jobs and investment flow into our economy, creating additional employment; more employment brings more people to the region increasing the rates base and allowing for potential reduction in rates.

This Council has been successful in obtaining Federal and State Government funding for community and recreational infrastructure, flood impacted roads and upgrades.

There are those in our community who prefer to listen to malicious rumour and innuendo; who are drawn into politicisation of issues aimed at discrediting sitting Councillors and Council officers.

Then there are others who will always be unhappy with Council decisions: the new Invasive Pests Control Scheme being an example. This scheme simply makes landholders responsible for their own land and is in the best long-term interest of our region as an agricultural powerhouse.

Emu Swamp Dam is another issue: at its core, the basic need for a secure urban water supply for Stanthorpe taking priority over irrigation solutions which must be market-led. The Federal and State Governments support this approach.

This Council will continue to make the hard decisions that will deliver long-term sustainability for our region; that will keep debt under control and rates as low as possible.

Residents and ratepayers who share these objectives and choose to be accurately informed should attend advertised Council consultation sessions (Cuppa with the Councillors and Council Q&A) or contact me on 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372).

Cr Tracy Dobie, Mayor Southern Downs Regional Council