Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Dismissal details behind closed doors

21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNTIL the public understands the cult of celebrity, headed by the Queen, keeps all controlled by the private financial system subservient as wage slaves, we remain a colony.

The point of the Whitlam dismissal is to establish if the crown well knew what was to happen.

Whitlam expected and should have received supply, and proved we pay to be over governed.

Malcolm Fraser redeemed himself by writing Dangerous Allies.

Unfortunately most politicians don't come to their senses until too late.

As Hawke did by supporting nuclear power multiple times at Woodford Folk Festival, but his boozing has overridden most things.

Apart from the number of editions, the Constitution Overview states "[T]he Constitution is the fundamental law of Australia binding everybody."

This is obviously not true as Native Title excludes the majority of Australians.

The original Constitution was amended to suit the requirements of Queen Victoria, her heirs and successors.

Peter Pronczak

Hervey Bay

More Stories

gough whitlam malcolm fraser monarchy opinion queen republic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed for ‘cruel, brutal’ attack on disabled partner

        premium_icon Man jailed for ‘cruel, brutal’ attack on disabled partner

        News The Warwick man armed himself with an axe and threatened to kill her beloved dog during the terrifying ordeal.

        Be prepared: Fireys say no time to be complacent

        premium_icon Be prepared: Fireys say no time to be complacent

        News Between drought and pandemic, Warwick firefighters are battling to ready residents...

        Deb shuts down Springborg questions

        premium_icon Deb shuts down Springborg questions

        Politics Deb Frecklington has refused to say when she found out Lawrence Springborg had been...

        FINDING NEMO: One lost dog’s long journey home

        premium_icon FINDING NEMO: One lost dog’s long journey home

        News From Warwick to Glengallan and back again, it was a community effort to reunite the...