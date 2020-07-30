LETTERS: ‘Queensland needs a crime crackdown’

I BELIEVE everyone should feel safe in their own home and on the streets of their community.

Sadly, that sense of security has vanished across much of Queensland.

Since Annastacia Palaszczuk became Premier, crime has spiralled out of control in our state.

Robberies have increased by 94 per cent under Labor, while car theft has increased by 77 per cent and assaults have risen 35 per cent.

Labor thinks these shocking figures are acceptable - but I don't.

I promise Queenslanders that an LNP Government will stop this crimewave in its tracks.

There will be no more slaps on the wrist under a government I lead.

Instead, there will be real consequences for offenders who rob, assault and terrorise members of the public.

The LNP has a comprehensive plan to target the young offenders who are responsible for the Queensland crimewave.

If the LNP wins the next state election, we will introduce mandatory detention for young offenders convicted of a third offence.

We will introduce 24/7 monitoring of young offenders on bail and breaching bail will once again become criminal offence.

Labor's soft policies tipped the balance of justice in favour of offenders. The LNP will tip the scales back towards victims and community safety.

But an LNP Government will also do more to rehabilitate young offenders and prevent more youths from turning to crime in the first place.

Community Payback Farms will be used to educate and rehabilitate repeat offenders before they are released, while our Justice Reinvestment program will increase early intervention to improve the physical and social well-being of children in deprived communities.

This is a comprehensive plan that puts community safety first and backs our police with more resources and tougher laws.

Too many lives have been ruined by Labor's crimewave.

It's time for the revolving door of Labor's youth justice system to be slammed shut.

But the only way we can do it is by changing the government on October 31.

- LNP Leader Deb Frecklington

