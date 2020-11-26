LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: China, US tension impacts Australia

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Trade wars

The old adage: "Keep your friends close and your enemies even closer" applies to nations, as well as individuals.

Our PM's advice to both USA and China to "tone down the hostilities" is in our best interests as a nation.

The past four years, the USA's rhetoric: "Make America great", has resulted in its cutting ties with China, one of the most populated and greatest trading-partner in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia's greatest ally and our greatest trading partner are at odds with one another, causing tense relationships with us as a nation, reliant on both.

This has put us in an untenable dilemma with both.

China has reacted to Australia with fervour, because we are a democracy allied with America on all counts.

Our trade relationship has suffered and future prospects for tourism and education seem also to be in jeopardy.

China is a significant force to be reckoned with in the region.

We are caught between a rock and a hard place in this crisis.

We are attempting to remain neutral, which has not bluffed China's administration which calls the tune.

They see us as allied with the USA, also deemed a democracy and loyal to freedom of choice.

Scott Morrison is attempting to remain "friends" with both, but it seems to go down like a lead balloon with China.

Our trade relies heavily on China, which votes with its feet.

We are a global village, one unit with many entities, but not entire unto ourselves.

Maybe from 20 January, 2021, the rhetoric will soften, commonsense will prevail and relationships restored.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY'S VIEW ON THE MOUNT MORGAN MINE PROJECT

Harry's view on the Mt Morgan mine reopening.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Victoria's debt is set to rise to around $155Billion, that's the worst state in Aust. What is Qld's true debt going to be when Treasurer Dick releases estimated figures, he's aiming for the bridesmaid's spot.

ANON. Re Rental crisis imminent, yes, there is and will be a rental crisis. Owners, property managers and real estates are using the rental demand to drive up rental prices and this behaviour is indicative of their inability to negotiate and provide fair and equitable outcomes. I recently had a dispute with and asset management company in Tannum regarding a totally unjustified rental hike for a property that was, and remains in an unsafe condition and repeated attempts to have the situation rectified have gone unanswered. When I challenged the company on the revised conditions of the lease and the rental increase, absolutely no consideration was given to the matters I raised and the director of the company retracted the new lease and sent a Notice to Leave. Disgusting, unethical and immoral behaviour at such a demanding time but in fairness to the company, you've just reinforced my opinion of real estate agents and now property or "asset managers" are the most dishonest and unethical people I've had the displeasure to deal with.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

While she was after suggestions on how to best deal with having received such an inexpensive gift - people were instead outraged over the bride's "ungrateful" reaction.

Kerriann Caterer: Bride sent a list of presents and where to buy them, we were travelling over 1000 klms with four children, between cost of travel, accommodation etc. cost us over $1100. The bride and groom got a pie cooker, as we couldn't afford the lawn mower, freezer, washing machine etc. on list, all from Myers or harvey.

Jenny Molloy: Grow up.. you are obviously very immature..hopefully one day you will understand what friendship is all about.

Elliott Kc: I was slammed by the women who made my cake on my wedding day she said I was ungrateful and carried on like a proper pork chop when she insisted to make it from the beginning.

Di Collins: You never know what is going on in someone's lives, so please do not judge. Be thankful they spent money to get there to support you with love. Be thankful that they may have spent money and time on their outfits etc. to attend your wedding, and they made that effort to do so. Be thankful that you are alive and got to enjoy the special occasion with those that meant so much to you. Alot of people don't even get this opportunity or experience. Be thankful that they took the time to choose these towels for you; these towels might be significant or useful one day. E.g. They could be holding your precious baby that you gave birth to at home. It could be worse. They could have never attended and then you wouldn't have received any towels. Just fill your hearts with compassion, understanding, love and kindness. Jealousy or anger only breeds hate and its definitely not worth it!

Michelle Riedy: Ungrateful and materialistic is all.

Danni Nolan: Very ungrateful, be happy with the gifts you receive from your friends. It's the thought that counts.

Gay Therese Collison: Any gift should be accepted with grace and thanks. Not everybody can afford lavish. Especially those with children . Sometimes even getting there is an expense.

Samantha Moore: This year has been a very tough time for everyone and maybe they didn't have enough to buy something better, that's all they could spare without leaving themselves short and worried.

