LETTERS: Coal workers to be thrown under bus

Letter writer says coal industry workers are about to be thrown under the bus

Our valued letter writers continue to email through their opinions each week.

Share your thoughts through a letter to the editor in the Daily Mercury

Handing back Australia Day awards

I find the virtue signalling of prominent Australians such as Pater Kingston and Kerry O'Brien highly hypocritical.

They state the reason to hand back the Australia Day awards is in response to Margret Court's views and opinions on same-sex marriage and homosexuality.

Further stating the intention of the country's highest honour is to foster community unity.

So under the guise of unity they attack an individual who has differing views to their own on TV and radio.

This seems to be the opposite of inclusive and unity. In fact it's exclusive, divisive and bullying.

Hand back the medal by all means, the actions they have displayed shows they are not worthy anyway.

Matthew Wescombe, Blacks Beach

A fair transition

The Australian Government is about to throw coal industry workers under the bus.

Twelve coal power stations in Australia have closed since 2013. Renewable energy is now cheaper than coal. Numerous countries have declared they will be carbon neutral by 2050.

The writing is on the wall; a full transition out of coal is coming and it is coming soon.

Around the world, governments and stakeholders are considering how to implement a "just transition" from coal to clean energy - a transition that's fair for local workers and communities in coal regions. But that is not happening in Australia.

Quite the opposite is happening.

Our Federal Government seems to have its collective head in the sand as it continues to promote the expansion of the coal industry and stands behind the Reef destroying Adani Carmichael mine.

Remember when our Prime Minister, Mr Morrison, brought a lump of (varnished) coal into the parliament, brandishing it as he extolled the coal industry's virtues.

As well, the government has also done its best to support coal-fired power generation. It has strong-armed private companies to keep ageing coal-fired power stations open. It has even considered subsidising new ones with taxpayer money.

Why won't the government acknowledge coal is no longer a viable source of energy and support coal workers with a fair transition plan?

It might have something to do with how mining and gas companies have ramped up their spending on political parties in recent years and now outstrip property developers and other big donors.

The enormous amounts donated by a sector whose existence depends on the issuing of government permits is just too cosy and highly suspect.

But at the end of the day, the world, including Australia, will soon move beyond coal. Without a fair transition plan, the coal workers and their communities will pay a heavy price.

Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach

Compliance deadline extension

Bravus (Adani) produced 15-20 (forget the actual number) drafts of their black-throated finch management plans.

Its plans were continuously rejected (CSIRO decision) and held up the issue of the final project approval.

The Commonwealth caved in first, and the State Government held out a little longer. Approvals were given on the condition that Bravus undertook directed measures to address the BTF management deficiencies.

Bravus has failed to fulfil its legal obligation - to finalise offset arrangements. Environmental offsets are a con.

Point out, just one, where there is undisputed scientific evidence of their success. Failure to comply with approval conditions is not restricted to Bravus. It's ripe throughout the industry. How often do politicians spruik granting approvals with the most challenging set of environmental conditions. I draw on more than 30 years experience working in the mining industry as a highly qualified environmental professional.

The majority of conditions are 'cut and past', irrespective of whether they are relevant or not. Typing errors that render specific conditions unintelligible have been carried over to the great majority of approvals for more than a decade. The environmental management of mining operations in Queensland is unravelling. The performance of both parties in attending to their duty in respect of these matters is pathetic. Open your eyes Queenslanders and demand more. All we seek is improved, acceptable performance.

Rex Singline, Bucasia

A Bridge too Far

"Invasion Day" is a bridge too far, even for the ABC.

If they choose to march behind the Red-Green-and-Black Flag, we choose to defund them. Immediately.

Viv Forbes, Washpool

Believing science

The Biden administration has made one big change already by appointing scientists to science positions.

Now it will be -

Vaccinations not anti-vaccinators,

Astronomers not astrologers,

Science nor seances,

Climate change scientists not climate change deniers.

And none of the appointments seem to be family members.

And now Dr Fauci can present the science without fear.

One day in and the world already looks better.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Box Hill

