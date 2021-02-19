LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Make our community safe

Why do we need to make our community safe?

To encourage investment into our region, we need to ensure that our region has a safe economic platform as well as a personal safety platform.

Ask yourself a simple question: would you move into an environment of high crime and low employment opportunities? I surely wouldn't.

To move our region forward we need to encourage industry growth to create local jobs that will change a lot of lives; lives that have hope; lives that prosper; and lives that don't turn to crime.

Crime needs to be tackled at the root cause, to prevent lives being lost to an uncertain future, which creates more despair and destruction in our community.

To encourage a community to grow, you need to instil hope and without hope a community will self destruct.

It is so important that our community supports ideas that will support safety such as crime watch, neighbourhood watch and just checking that your elderly neighbour is okay.

I have raised concerns with our local council and I have found that most responses have been great.

It is so important that our community works together to combat crime and that our council listens to concerns and takes action wherever possible to assist police in their investigations. Council has the ability to set up mobile CCTV cameras to monitor problem areas.

Prevention is better than cure and it is our responsibility to call out injustice to our fellow family and friends.

- Leyland Barnett, Councillor candidate for the Rockhampton Regional Council

HARRY'S VIEW ON FACEBOOK BLOCKING CONTENT

Harry's view on Facebook blocking news content in Australia.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Qld's road toll stands at 33, that's 15 more than last year, WHY. With all the speed cameras installed, COVID restrictions on travel and increased safety in vehicles, taxpayers ask WHY. As the Premier says "We all know". Qld is broke due to mismanagement, rural highways and roads are goat tracks and ask any Qld Council, there's NO money allocated to repair roads and save lives.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.