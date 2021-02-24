LETTERS: Who is the voice protecting the voiceless?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Who is the voice protecting the voiceless?

With South Australia the final state legalising abortion under specific conditions, this adds to future termination of the already critical "stolen generations" of Australian children through abortion.

The right to life is a sensitive topic which has created polarisation in our communities and governments.

To terminate the life of the unborn should not be the privilege of parliaments alone. It is more than just deciding what's convenient.

Life is a precious God-given gift not to be discarded for convenience.

However, health issues threatening the life of the mother should be debated in decisions in such cases.

Many social forces are at play in decision-making.

Who can fight for the right of a foetus who knows nothing of the outside world, while politicians and its mother determine it has no right to live?

It is an emotional issue which continues to attract controversy.

Have the mother or governments the right to terminate an unborn child without advocacy?

In protecting the foetus, we may have saved a future world leader.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY'S VIEW ON FACEBOOK UNBLOCKING AUSTRALIAN NEWS

Harry's view on Facebook unblocking news in Australia.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. We need more government owned and run aged care homes and staff trained in looking after the aged like they look after their own love ones. They are good at wasting taxpayers' cash on Royal Commissions and used-by-date pollies who can't even do their jobs and are hidden away on the backbench until tax payers forget their stuff ups.

LPMC. Qld's Palaszczuk budget blowout continues. Now motorists will be fined $1,000 for using a mobile phone when driving. This is nothing but a money grab, what is the cost to manage this fine run by nonproductive Labor government staff who can't get overdue SPER fines paid now!

ONLINE COMMENTS

The nation's surfing capital has been revealed as having one of the highest number of dole recipients without impediments to work or moving for a job in the country, and it is almost double any where else in Queensland.

OKTOSAYNOTOTHENATS · Widgee: There is 8934 Gympie residents who did not save enough during their working lives who are receiving an age pension. I have no problem with that. Those who own their home and receive an age pension are not as derided as the younger gens who don't save enough in super and have no hope of owning a cheap home by the time they retire. But there is 6671 unemployed people who are not being paid Keating super to their nominated union super fund. Which means compulsory super is not universal. What is missing in this report and other reports that media do to hate on the impoverished, there was one Gympie family who received a 4.97 million welfare cheque. That is one very large welfare cheque and free capital that not every Wide Bay family receives. How about the media focus on the welfare that is going to those of means. It's easy to look down on the impoverished, rather than call out the grant programs that go to wealthy political mates.

RAI_O_SUNSHINE · East Toowoomba: What I do find interesting is the total lack of recognising how many "able-to-work" people claiming the dole already has part-time work but are not given enough hours to get off the dole. This is what happens when the statistics claim people are deemed "employed" if they are working one hour a week.