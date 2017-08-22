24°
Letting the demons go

Sean Teuma
| 22nd Aug 2017 4:00 PM
MEANINGFUL: Vikki Paxton with the sentimental message adoring her Dallara F301.
Sean Teuma

VIKKI Paxton wasn't meant to be racing at Leyburn at the weekend.

If the doctors were right, the Brisbane driver would still be in a wheelchair, as opposed to burning rubber on the tracks today.

"I suffered a broken back in a bad race crash, which led to a spinal cord injury,” Mrs Paxton said.

"The doctors told me I would never walk

again.

"I thought my life was over.”

You couldn't blame Mrs Paxton if she got disheartened from this life-altering news.

However, she looked for positive signs and kept her faith up.

Mrs Paxton said she was determined to prove the initial prognosis wrong.

"Movement eventually came back into my foot,” she said.

"At the time the doctors said that it was just nerves causing the foot to move.

"But I knew that I was getting something more than that back.”

"It was an incentive for me to keep progressing.”

Getting back to the track was tough for Mrs Paxton, as she said the hurdles to overcome mentally were just as severe as the physical barriers.

"I had a number of massive demons when I was trying to get back behind the wheel,” she said.

"I lost so much of my confidence to drive competitively after the accident.

"It took me a long time to get that belief back in myself, because if you don't have that confidence in yourself on the track, you won't drive fast.”

Mrs Paxton has won events since her return, and competed at Leyburn at the weekend in her 2001 Dallara F301, which has "Doing it for dad” emblazoned on both sides of the car.

"I lost my father two years ago,” she said.

"He and my husband are the two people that kept me going,” she said.

"Dad kept telling me to get back in the car and that I could do it.

"He was my biggest fan, and I know that he'd be so pleased that I'm back on top and winning a few events.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  leyburn sprints motorsports vikki paxton

